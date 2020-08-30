First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,366,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

