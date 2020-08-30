Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $25.95. Fonar shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 11,602 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fonar by 182,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fonar by 9,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

