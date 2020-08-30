FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.99. FORTUM OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Danske raised shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

