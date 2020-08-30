Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.47. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 16,768 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

