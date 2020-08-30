FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.78

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $47.63. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 23,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

