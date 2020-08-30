Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.93. Galileo Resources shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 550,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

