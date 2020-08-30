GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.