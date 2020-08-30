General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 82.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 342,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 44.9% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,016,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 314,784 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in General Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 59,015,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,354,064. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

