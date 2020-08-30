Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.96

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.96 and traded as high as $374.50. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $368.54, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

