Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,349.80

Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,349.80 and traded as high as $3,462.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,362.00, with a volume of 52,831 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,453.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,349.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93.

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

