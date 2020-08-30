Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.45

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.45 and traded as high as $24.52. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 677,844 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

