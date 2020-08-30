Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a positive return on equity of 100.09% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

