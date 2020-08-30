GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $108,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $437,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GSK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 2,108,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

