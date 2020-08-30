Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.