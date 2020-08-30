Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 873,146 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $109,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $82.85. 2,744,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,814. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36.

