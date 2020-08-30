Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 900,544 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $111,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,468 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,366. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,000. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

