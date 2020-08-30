Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.87% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $119,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period.

OEF traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $164.25. 125,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

