Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454,240 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Delphi Technologies worth $98,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after buying an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,303,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,279,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 2,116,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

