Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 215.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715,644 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Darling Ingredients worth $97,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

