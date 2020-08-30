Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $108,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.