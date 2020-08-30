Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Trane worth $108,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane by 4.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Trane by 25.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $1,886,458. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Trane stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.