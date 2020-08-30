Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $105,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 682,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,236. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

