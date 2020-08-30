Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 146.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $113,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 123,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 1,591,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

