Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,274 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of AFLAC worth $117,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $2,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

AFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,317. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.