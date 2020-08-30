Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Terreno Realty worth $112,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $96,000.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

TRNO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 183,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,620. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

