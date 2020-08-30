Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $100.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $100,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. 1,193,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.