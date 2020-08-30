Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $101.50 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $101,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 604,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,106. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

