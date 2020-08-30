Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $107,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,028. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

