Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $113.20 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $113,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. 1,272,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,382. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

