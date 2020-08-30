Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $116.53 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of MKS Instruments worth $116,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.78. 266,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

