Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $120.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,779 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 9.24% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $120,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 2,954,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,845. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.