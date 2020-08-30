Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $124.52 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,116,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Citrix Systems worth $124,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 663,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 947,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.