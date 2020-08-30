Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $126.35 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,201,784 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $126,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.84. 3,551,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,385. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

