Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.80 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $132,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $71,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 673.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,757. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Several research firms have commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

