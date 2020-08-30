Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $133.85 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688,434 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 196,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Exelon worth $133,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelon by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,931 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,558 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 3,921,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,458. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

