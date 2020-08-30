Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of PPL worth $139,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,773. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

