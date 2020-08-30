Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $103,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,542 shares of company stock worth $7,046,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 645,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

