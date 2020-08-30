Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of General Dynamics worth $119,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

