Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 2,468,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.