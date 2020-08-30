Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 675,454 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $119,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after buying an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 6.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 483,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,495. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.