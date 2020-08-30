Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $138,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. 555,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.41. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.19.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

