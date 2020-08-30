Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $110,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 601,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.46. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

