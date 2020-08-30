Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $134,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $88.77. 664,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,746. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

