Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $96,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 613,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

