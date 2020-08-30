Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 120,451 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Allegion worth $104,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 66.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 233.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 595,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

