Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 152,888 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of First Republic Bank worth $105,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. 439,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,390. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

