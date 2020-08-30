Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,898 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Stag Industrial worth $105,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 790,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

