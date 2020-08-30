Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,010,374 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $140,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after acquiring an additional 384,715 shares during the period.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 2,394,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,689. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

