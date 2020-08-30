Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 220,304 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.79% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $138,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $106.58. 1,600,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,897. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

