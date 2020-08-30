Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 258,496 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 258,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $132,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,731. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

